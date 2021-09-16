BIG STONE GAP, VA - James Hobbs, 74, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Lee Regional hospital, after a brief illness. James was born in Wise County, VA.
He was the son of the late George & Minnie Hobbs. He was one of 17 children born of their union. He attended Big Stone Gap High School. After school James joined the military, where he served his country honorably in the United States Army. Once he was able to return home after his duty, he gained employment in the coal mines with Clinchfield Coal Company. His final duty was the one where he truly excelled, building homes. James was a meticulous carpenter who built several homes, additions, and remodels in Wise and Lee counties. He was married to the love of his life for 47 years. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers; Carroll Hobbs, Erwin Hobbs, Herbert Hobbs, George Hobbs Jr., Tommy Hobbs, Michael Hobbs, Johnny Hobbs, his sisters; Sybil Caudill, Jenny Neeley, & son-in- law, Joseph Dale Hobbs.
He is survived by his wife Pat Hobbs, daughter Selena Hobbs, and granddaughter Alleigh Hobbs all of the home, his beloved siblings; Marie Roller of Dryden VA., Nancy & Ray Willis of Falls Branch, TN., Trula Hauanio of Rose Hill, VA., Lucille & Wayne Herndon, Margaret & Scott Phillips, all of Big Stone Gap, VA., Charlie Hobbs of Blackwater, VA., special friend, Midge Bishop, several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives & friends.
The family will receive friends for the visitation on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, VA. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 2:00 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home's chapel. The committal service will follow in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The active-duty Army Military honors team will conduct the Military Rites.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online register is available for the Hobbs Family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.