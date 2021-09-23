James Herman Simonton, Jr. went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Herman Simonton, Sr. and Millie Hale Kirksey; and sister, Conchita Vaughn.
James is survived by his daughter, Michelle Simonton; three sons, James Simonton, Arthur Simonton, and Marcus Simonton and wife Tiffany; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, three brothers, Don Simonton and wife Nancy, William Simonton, and William Kyle and wife Dawn; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel A.M.E. Zion Church, 812 Maple Oak Ln, Kingsport, TN 37660.
