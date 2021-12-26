ROGERSVILLE - James Henry "Jim" Williams, age 80, of Rogersville, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
He was retired from Eastman Chemical Co. and was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County.
He was preceded in death by mom Ada Horne Gillette; father, Edgar and Elizabeth Williams; sister, Helen Mauk; brothers, Charles Williams, Wayne WIlliams, Roger Mitchum.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Bonnie Williams; brothers, Mike (Crystal) Williams; Ron Mitchum; sisters, Judy Helm; Sue (Vernon) Burns, Kathy Williams; sons, Gary Williams and wife Teresa, Larry Williams, Jimmy Williams; granddaughters, Jordan Williams, Shy Davis; grandsons, Daneven Digerness, Brandon Digerness; great-granddaughter, Hatley Dowell; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will have private services at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.