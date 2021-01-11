James Henry "J.H." Cross, 93, was called to his long awaited Heavenly Home on Thursday (1/7/21) surrounded by his family at home.
Funeral services will be 7:00 pm Tuesday (1/12/21) at Spires Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. John North officiating. Graveside services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday (1/13/21) at Highland Cemetery. J.H. will lie in state from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm prior to services. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family. online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.