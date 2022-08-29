Ecclesiastes 3:1-4, and 14. (1-4) “To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under the heaven; A time to be born, and a time to die; A time to plant, and a time to pluck up what is planted; A time to kill, and a time to heal; A time to break down, and a time to build up; A time to weep, and a time to laugh; A time to mourn, and a time to dance; (14) I know that whatever God does, it shall be forever. Nothing can be added to it, and nothing taken from it. God does it, that men should fear for Him.”
KINGSPORT - James Henderson, Sr., of Kingsport, TN passed away on August 25, 2022. He was born December 10, 1938 in Batesville, MS to the late Alma Henderson-Frost, and step-father the late Johnnie Frost. He was preceded in death by Cecilia Henderson, his wife of 54 years, Grandson Justin Machen, sisters Joyce DeJesus, Mattie Cheek and brothers Thomas Frost, John Frost. He leaves to mourn his passing, children: Audrey Henderson of Chicago, IL, James Henderson, Jr., of Kingsport, TN, Willie Henderson of Oakland, CA, Karen (Jerry) Machen of Gray, TN, Milicent (Eric) Mack of Carrollton, GA, grandchildren: Jasen Machen of Nashville, TN, Dustin Machen of Kingsport, TN, Malcolm Dennis and Bria Mack of Carrollton, GA, great-grandchildren: Jayden Dennis, Deserai and Jasmine Machen, brothers and sisters: Pearl Tolbert of Roanoke, TX, Major (Sharon) Frost of Carson, CA, Willie Frost of Los Angeles, CA, Diane Abrams of Sardis, MS, niece: Thelma (Rodney) Bradley of Kingsport, TN, and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
James was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church for 43 years. He was active with the brotherhood, the Usher Ministry, the Sunday School Dept., and the Van Ministry. After uniting with Central Baptist Church, he also joined their Usher Ministry.
One of his most inspiring and humbling activities was the monthly visits to the area nursing homes, along with his Monday Bible Study Class to sing, and minister to the residents.
He was employed 7 years with the Kingsport Public Library, and 34 years with Holston Defense Corporation, as Senior Operator in printing and duplicating services. He retired in 1999 at the conclusion of Eastman’s Contract with the U.S. Army.
The Henderson family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Thursday, September 1, from 3 - 4 pm at Central Baptist Church (301 Carver St., Kingsport, TN). A Funeral Service will follow with Pastor Perry Stuckey officiating. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, September 2, at 10:30 am in East Lawn Memorial Park. Masks are required for all attendees.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church Building Fund, at 301 Carver Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.