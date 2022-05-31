KINGSPORT - James “Harold” Thacker, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 29, 2022, of natural causes.
He was born and raised in Orebank. Harold retired from Holston Valley Hospital in the Emergency Room after 29 years of service.
He was an avid UT football fan and after rededicating his life, he made a goal of reading the Bible front to back and accomplished this twice. Harold was a member of Orebank Central Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Edith Thacker.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Jennifer Gailey (Bill); sons, Daniel Thacker (Regina) and James Harold Thacker, Jr.; granddaughter, Madilyn Gailey; grandsons, Easton Thacker and Kasen Thacker; sister, Diane Thacker, whom he shared a home with; close family friend, Marvin Atkins, and lifelong friends, Eldon Hale and Jack Patrick.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Elder Mikey Joe Fields officiating. Music will be provided by Wayne and Janice McNutt. A Graveside Service will be held 12:30 pm Friday, June 3, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper. Pallbearers will be Shane Kitzmiller, Jack Patrick, Johnny Conkin, Scott Roberts, Gene Roberts, Will Federow, Bill Gailey and Daniel Thacker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Marvin Atkins and Tim Bledsoe. Those attending the graveside asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:20 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, online at www.stjude.org
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Donna Dowell and Marvin Atkins for their compassion and loving care.
The care of James “Harold” Thacker and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.