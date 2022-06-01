KINGSPORT - James “Harold” Thacker, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 29, 2022, of natural causes.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Elder Mikey Joe Fields officiating. Music will be provided by Wayne and Janice McNutt. A Graveside Service will be held 12:30 pm Friday, June 3, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper. Pallbearers will be Shane Kitzmiller, Jack Patrick, Johnny Conkin, Scott Roberts, Gene Roberts, Will Federow, Bill Gailey and Daniel Thacker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Marvin Atkins and Tim Bledsoe. Those attending the graveside asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:20 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, online at www.stjude.org
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Donna Dowell and Marvin Atkins for their compassion and loving care.
