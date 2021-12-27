APPALACHIA, VA – James Harold Bouton passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at his residence in Appalachia, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Appalachia, Va. Mr. Bouton enlisted and proudly served in the U. S. Air Force for over 20 years, having served in Korea and Vietnam. He received a Bonze/Silver Star for meritorious duty in service, along with various other awards. He was a retired mechanic with Norfolk-Southern Railroad with over 20 years of service. He loved woodworking and collecting coins. “Little Papaw” or “Jim” as he was affectionately known, was a great story teller and loved his Lord.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Inez (Barnette) Bouton; his parents, William C. and Ethel (Hoskins) Bouton; and his siblings, Harry Bouton, Booter Williams, Billie Williams and Susie Williams.
Surviving are his son, Bryan Bouton (Debra), Cape Coral, Fla.; grandchildren, Tracy Bishop (Cody), Big Stone Gap, Va., Jennifer Garrett (Keith), Keokee, Va., Bryan James Aaron Bouton, Appalachia; great grandchildren, Julianna, Bryson, Trinity and Branson, Logan and Chandler, and Zachery, Gabby and Emily; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastors Johnny Flanary and Emil Schenck officiating.
Military graveside rites will be held at 11:00am Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, Va. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:15am Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Appalachia Fire and Rescue, 104 Powell St., Appalachia, Va. 24216.
