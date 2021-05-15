WISE, VA - James Harley Wilson, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 13, 2021 after a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He tried his best to meet the requirements of man set forth by the Lord in Micah 6:8 “to act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” He was known for his quick wit, his incredible memory, his kind and compassionate spirit, and his love for friends and neighbors in his community.
He was a talented homebuilder and the owner and operator of Wilson Contractors, Inc., a small residential construction company. He was also an ordained Baptist minister having served as the pastor of Crab Orchard Baptist Church for sixteen years and as the pastor at Mountain View Freewill Baptist Church for two years.
He was preceded in death by his precious little girl, Sarah Nicole “Jane” Wilson; his parents, Harley “Bob” Wilson and Edith “Peg” Nelson; and brother, John “Petie” Nelson.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Jennifer Brooks Wilson; children, Dr. James Matthew Wilson and wife Jessica Hounshell Wilson; his pride and joy, his grandsons, James Andrew “Drew” Wilson and Evan Matthew Wilson; sisters, Melinda Dotson and husband Bill, Darlene Wilson, Denese McAmis and husband Tommy, and Delores Smith and husband Worley; brothers, Bobby Joe Wilson and wife Caroline and Hans Nelson and wife Janet; brothers of the heart, John Clark and wife Sue, Jeff Keith and wife Mary, and John Phillips and wife Joyce; many nieces and nephews whom he loved as if they were his own children; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for James Harley Wilson will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church, 9614 Coeburn Mountain Road, Wise, VA 24293. Burial will follow in the Robinson Cemetery on Pole Bridge Road in Wise, VA. Family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. till time of services at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the church. In lieu of flowers family requests memorial contributions be made to the DC/MD/VA Chapter of the ALS Association, 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850, Mount Olive Missionary Fund, P.O. Box 1618 Wise, VA 24293 or to Central Freewill Baptist Church - P.O. Box 621 Norton, VA 24273. We will be following state mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks will be required and will not be supplied by the church, funeral home or the family. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave on condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.