KINGSPORT - James H. Quillen Jr., of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, following a brief illness.
James was born in Scott County, VA to the son of the late James H. Quillen Sr. and Emily Poston Quillen. James retired from Johnson Hilliard, Inc. He attended church at West End Baptist and was a member of the National Guard. His favorite hobby was restoring Antique Tractors and spending time with a host of friends and extended family. James was a loving father, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his daughter Sherrie Quillen; sisters, Edna Quillen Davis, Nora Kathleen Quillen Herron; brother, Carl Don Quillen (Elva); several nieces and nephews; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday February 20, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to a charity of your choosing.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the loving care given to James.
The family request mask and social distancing guidelines be adhered to by all attendees.
