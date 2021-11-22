KINGSPORT - James H. Leach, 79, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, November 20, at 12:30am at Indian Path Hospital Hospice. Jim was born July 12, 1942 in Kingsport, TN, the son of Houston and Ida Belle Leach, He was a very devoted husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. He served in the Army. He married Susie in 1966 and was married for 55 years. He retired from Eastman. Jim was very active in community service. He was an active member of Colonial Heights Optimist Club and coached football. He loved helping Jeff race for many years and was very involved in his son Chuck's hobby of drag racing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters.
He is survived by loving wife, Susie Leach; sons, Chuck (Famata) and Gene (Candi) Leach; grandchildren, Michael, Sam, Cheyenne, and Sarah.
No services per Jim's request.
Our special thanks to Dr. Richard Brandon and nurse Amy Phillips and Indian Path Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indian Path Hospice.
Online condolences may be made to the Leach family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Leach family.