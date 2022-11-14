JONESVILLE, VA - James H. Crumley, age 91, of Jonesville, VA, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, VA.
He was born on February 13, 1931 to the late Lon and Dollie Crumley.
JONESVILLE, VA - James H. Crumley, age 91, of Jonesville, VA, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, VA.
He was born on February 13, 1931 to the late Lon and Dollie Crumley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael James Crumley; daughter-in-law, Debbie Crumley and three brothers, T.J., Ed and Gene Crumley.
James retired from Lanningham Tire Company and was a member of Bowling Chapel UMC in Jonesville.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Hines Crumley; his children, Roger Crumley, Judy Crumley Durham (Jerry) and Randi Evans Sigmond (Craig); daughter-in-law, Katie Crumley; grandchildren, Jeremy Durham (Alicia), Betsy Sigmond Seaver (Justin), Robert Michael Crumley and Elizabeth Crumley Moore (Eric); great-grandchildren, Kinslee, Allie and Camden Durham, Asher, Kaleb and Caius Reeder, Elijah Johnson, Aubrey and Adeline Sigmond, Hines and Meredith Seaver; two brothers, Johnny Crumley (Shirley Hammonds) and Homer Crumley (Bonnie Shaver); five sisters, Kay Crumley, Irma Creech, Emma Miles, Louise Oaks (Jerry) and Floria Garrett; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Norton Community Hospital ICU Unit and special caretakers, April Brock, Donna Clark and Jessica Dye.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA. The service will be officiated by Earl Mumpower and Jeremy Durham. Private entombment will be held at Lee Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Crumley family.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.