BRISTOL, VA - James Guy Broyles Jr., 64, of Bristol, VA passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born in Wise County, VA on May 25, 1956, a son of the late James Guy McLynn, Sr. and Mary Lois Leonard Broyles.
James was a loving and a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was very outgoing and never met a stranger. He was member of Temple Freewill Baptist Church, Bristol, VA. He worked for many years as a Machinist at Bristol Compressors and later in retirement James also enjoyed his work at Kingsport Times. He enjoyed golfing and loved watching football and baseball, especially the Green Bay Packers and the St. Louis Cardinals. James truly loved his family and would do anything for them because of that, he will be dearly missed.
James is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Carol Howell Broyles; daughter, Devon Nicole Broyles; one granddaughter, Rylee Broyles; two brothers, Roy Broyles and his wife Pat, Lewis Broyles and his wife Sheila; two very special friends, Tania Williams and family, Tony Slagle and his wife Rhonda; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm, Saturday August 29,2020 at Temple Free Will Baptist Church, 749 Randolph St Bristol, VA 24201. A memorial service will follow with Pastor Paul Collins officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to the family to aid with funeral and medical expenses. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visitingwww.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Broyles and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street Bristol, VA 24201; ph. #: (276-669-6141).