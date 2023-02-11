James “Greg” Morgan Feb 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - James “Greg” Morgan, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home with his devoted wife by his side.James “Greg” Morgan’s full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Judaism LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you