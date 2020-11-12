BRISTOL, VA - James Grant Worley, age 88, of Bristol, VA passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was the son of the late Nat and Nora Worley. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Worley.
He was a graduate of Valley Institute High School, Class of 1951 and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1952 – 1956. He worked at A.F.G. Glass Plant in Kingsport for 38 years. Following his retirement, he returned to Washington County, VA where he resided for the last 23 years. He was a member of Mary’s Chapel United Methodist Church. James was an avid hunter and enjoyed NASCAR. For many years, he worked as a mechanic on Bill Morton’s race car.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Sue Worley; son, James Grant (Lesley) Worley, Jr.; daughter, Deborah (Michael) Strickler; grandchildren, Lauren (Ben) Ford, Stephanie Strickler, Megan Worley, Emilie Worley, Matthew (Haleigh) Davis, Miranda (Zach) Payne; and great-granddaughter, Everleigh.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 P.M., Friday, November 13, 2020 at Deck Cemetery with Curtis Frye officiating. Pallbearers will be Chuck Miller, Deck Miller, Dwain Miller, Mark Stanley, William Miller, Reece Miller, Ben Ford and Roger Worley. Due to Covid-19, the family requests attendees to follow social distancing and mask guidelines.
Memorials may be sent to Mary’s Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Shelia Murray, 1106 Reedy Creek Rd., Bristol, TN 37620.
