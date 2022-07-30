MOUNT CARMEL - James Gordon Hood, 90, of Mount Carmel died July 28, 2022 at home. He was a charter member of Higher Ground Baptist Church. Gordon retired from Holliston Mills in 1994. He was also a Charter Member of the East Kingsport Volunteer Fire Department.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Wanda Hood; infant daughter, Beverly Jane Hood; parents, James Elmer and Nancy Kilbourne Hood.
He is survived by his, daughters, Deborah (Frank) Winegar and Lisa (Richard) Mason;; grandchildren, Frank Winegar III, Alison Ghiaseddin, Lauren Leonard, Blake Jennings; and eight great grandchildren; brother, Robert “Bob” Hood and wife Mary; sisters-in-law, Jean Ferguson and Nova Wolfe; brother-in-law, Hagan Webb; special niece, Brenda Glover and husband David; along with a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport from 5pm to 7pm. A funeral service will follow with Wayne Bledsoe officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10am at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50am.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to friends, Donnie and Brenda Mann along with many other caring neighbors.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Higher Ground Baptist Church, 1625 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee 37665.
To view arrangements and survivors, please visit www.cartertrent.com.
