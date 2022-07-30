MOUNT CARMEL - James Gordon Hood, 90, of Mount Carmel died July 28, 2022 at home. He was a charter member of Higher Ground Baptist Church. Gordon retired from Holliston Mills in 1994. He was also a Charter Member of the East Kingsport Volunteer Fire Department.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Wanda Hood; infant daughter, Beverly Jane Hood; parents, James Elmer and Nancy Kilbourne Hood.

