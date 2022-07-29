James Gordon Hood Jul 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MT. CARMEL - James Gordon Hood, 90 of Mt. Carmel went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter-Trent Funeral Home of Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mt. Carmel James Gordon Hood Funeral Home Arrangement Kingsport Lord Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video