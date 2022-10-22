KINGSPORT - James Garland Stone, 56, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Jimmy was welcomed home by his Savior and his loving family.

Jimmy was born in Kingsport on February 9, 1966, to the late James and Brenda Frost Stone.

