KINGSPORT - James Garland Stone, 56, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Jimmy was welcomed home by his Savior and his loving family.
Jimmy was born in Kingsport on February 9, 1966, to the late James and Brenda Frost Stone.
He was a 1984 graduate of Sullivan North High School, a member of the Kingsport Masonic Lodge #688 F&AM and served in the U.S. Army.
Jimmy had a love of electronics and he worked at Tele-Optics for several years before starting ACI Security. He enjoyed racing go-carts in his younger years and he never met a stranger.
Jimmy truly loved his family and his friends. He has an incredible sense of humor and was always making people laugh.
Jimmy attended Higher Ground Baptist Church and State Line Baptist Church for many years.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, Evan Stone; brothers, Ricky and David Stone.
Left to cherish Jimmy’s memory are his daughters, Courtney Byrns (Austin) and Callie Stone (Tyler Salyer); sister, Vicky Stone Dykes; special brother, Jason Goodman; nieces, Kelsey Dykes Evans and Olivia Page; grandchildren, Jacob and Braden Stone, Braxton and Zayden Byrns and Ralee White; several other family and friends.
