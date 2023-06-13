FALL BRANCH - James Everett Willis, 79, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 8, 2023. He was a lifelong resident of Fall Branch and a graduate of Fall Branch High School. Everett was a veteran of U.S. Marines, 1st Battalion 9th Marines Expeditionary Force, having served in Vietnam. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Fall Branch. In his retirement, he served with Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief for the past 9 years and was deployed to multiple natural disasters throughout the United States. Everett was a loving husband, wonderful father, and devoted papaw.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and three brothers.
Everett is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce Willis; daughters, Angie McCarroll and husband Barry, Brenda Joyner and husband Kenneth; and Carrie Joyce and husband Chad; seven grandchildren, Hailey Malone and husband Coty, Kristin Joyner, Ketney Franklin and husband Jonathan, Hayden Joyner, Jasmine Joyce, Ella Joyce, and Danica Joyce; one great-grandson, Caeden Malone; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Al South officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at First Baptist Church Cemetery of Fall Branch with Pastor Keith Malone officiating. Military honors will be provided by The American Legion Posts 3/265.
Pallbearers will be Hayden Joyner, Jeff Tolley, Marshall Tolley, David Hurst, Ben Blevins, Jay Blevins, George Bradley, and Gary Hood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief, 6434 John Hager Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.