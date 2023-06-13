FALL BRANCH - James Everett Willis, 79, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 8, 2023. He was a lifelong resident of Fall Branch and a graduate of Fall Branch High School. Everett was a veteran of U.S. Marines, 1st Battalion 9th Marines Expeditionary Force, having served in Vietnam. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Fall Branch. In his retirement, he served with Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief for the past 9 years and was deployed to multiple natural disasters throughout the United States. Everett was a loving husband, wonderful father, and devoted papaw.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and three brothers.

