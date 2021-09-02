GATE CITY, VA - James Eugene Rogers, 62, of Gate City, VA passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
James met the love of his life and wife of 39 years, Deborah, while cruising broad street.
James loved to buy and sell cars, flea markets and car auctions, but most importantly spending time with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Deborah Ann Calhoun Rogers.
He is survived by mother, Sarah Betty Strugil and step-father, Junior Sturgil; daughters, Angela and husband, Paul Bishop and Valerie Falin; son, Tracy Rogers; grand children, Hope, Wesley and Ashley Summitt, Brooklyn Parks, Abram and Maggie Bishop, Tyler, Trevor and Vanessa Falin, Ty Eaton and Seth Pendergrass; great-grandchildren, Lucille and LillieAnn Summitt, Colten Jarrett and unborn baby Olliver Falin; and sister, Linda Scalf; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A visitation of friends and family will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 12pm until 2pm at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at 2pm. Graveside will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Angela or Paul Bishop to cover James' final expenses.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.