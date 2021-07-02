KINGSPORT – James Ernest (Ernie) Harrison, 86, went to be with his Savior on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his current home in Blountville.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport on Saturday, July 3, 2021. The memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM. with Rev. Sam Haynes of New Grace Baptist Church officiating and with Ernie’s nephew, Rev. Jeff Wilson providing words of comfort to family and friends.
Military Honors will be conducted by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3, and Gate City Post #265.
