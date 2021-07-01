KINGSPORT – James Ernest (Ernie) Harrison, 86, went to be with his Savior on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his current home in Blountville. Ernie was born May 1, 1935, residing most of his life in Kingsport. He was an U.S. Army veteran of 4 years and 5 years with the Air Force as an aircraft technician. Afterwards, he worked for the US Postal Service. He was a member of New Grace Baptist church in Bristol.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Harrison of IN, and Nell Rector of Kingsport, brother, J. L. (Tookie) Harrison of Fairmount, IN, and sister, Pat (Harry) Wilson of Kingsport.
Ernie leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Louise Holt Harrison; their beloved dog Lu Lu; son, James H. Harrison of Ledgard, CT, Todd and Tina Godsey, granddaughter Amber and husband Bart McMillin and granddaughter Livy; niece, Pam (Wilson) Bailey and nephew Jeff Wilson, and special friend and helper Donna Richardson.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport on Saturday, July 3, 2021. The memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM. with Rev. Sam Haynes of New Grace Baptist Church officiating and with Ernie’s nephew, Rev. Jeff Wilson providing words of comfort to family and friends.
Military Honors will be conducted by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3, and Gate City Post #265.
