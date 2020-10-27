KINGSPORT - James Ernest Barnette, 92, of Kingsport passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
James was born on October 1, 1928, in Hawkins County, TN and had lived in Kingsport most of his life.
He retired from Tennessee Eastman as a mechanic after 43 years of service.
James enjoyed motorcycles, cars, flying and loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Zora Simpson and father Henry Barnette; son, Phillip Barnette; sister, Ann Jarrett and brother, Irvin Barnette.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Joan Barnette; son, Doug Barnette and wife, Missy; grandsons, Daniel Barnette and wife, Angela, and Zach Barnette; great grandson, DeForest Barnette; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Graveside Service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, October 30, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Devotion with family and friends officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 pm.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Preston Place.
The care of James Ernest Barnette and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.