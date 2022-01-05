October 27, 1940 – December 31, 2021
KINGSPORT - James E. Thompson, 81, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Ballad Health after a brief illness. He worked for Kingsport Foundry for 38 years. James was a member of Morrison City Christian Church. He was a devoted, loving husband of 61 years to his wife Marjorie, as well as a devoted and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. James was a loving, caring, kind man who loved reading his Bible, fishing, hunting, and riding his motorcycle with his sons and friends. He enjoyed listening to Gospel music and playing his guitar. James always looked forward to making his family and friends know they were cared for when they were in need of a helping hand. One of his favorite things was being with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois (Egan) Thompson; father, Clyde Thompson; son, Jeff Thompson; grandson, Justin Thompson; four baby sisters; and brother, Harrold Thompson.
James is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marjorie Thompson; daughter, Kathy Arnold and husband Eric; sons; David Thompson and Steve Thompson and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Shenia Hite, Carissa Harkleroad and husband Brandon, Joshua Thompson, Destiny Powers and husband Levi, Ryan Thompson, Caleb Thompson and wife Sydney, Megan Thompson, Eric Thompson, McKayla and Morgan Patrick, Haley Thompson and Hunter Thompson, Whitney Kincer, Morgan, Austin, and Madison Cave; great-grandchildren, Damien Ewing, Xavier and Zaine Hite, Haydon Birchfield, Abigail, Avery, and Ian Powers, Kallie, Logan, and Ethan Thompson, Blaire Ruth Thompson, Macey Thompson, David and Chance Ketron, Bryanna Napier, and Chase Kennedy.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Bob Underwood officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery.
