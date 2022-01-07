October 27, 1940 – December 31, 2021
KINGSPORT - James E. Thompson, 81, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Ballad Health after a brief illness.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Bob Underwood officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery.
