NORTON, VA - James Emerson Coffey, 75, went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Emerson was a man who loved life and family. He worked most of his life in the coal mines, where he was known as reliable and a hardworking man. Most importantly he loved his family. He doted on his grandsons and was the best father anyone could ever have. He will be missed more than could ever be put down into words.
He was a member of Zion Family Ministries, where he was very active in the Food Bank, was a member of the UMWA, and was an avid Elvis Fan.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty; parents, Sil and Mabel Hall Coffey; brothers, Jim, Bob, Bill and Roy; and sisters, Nell and Pat.
Emerson leaves behind his daughter, Susan Marcus and husband Brian; son, Samuel Coffey and wife Priscilla; two grandsons, Hunter Coffey and Braxton Coffey; brothers, Johnny Coffey and Eddie Coffey; sister, Margaret Denham; and a host of family and friends who loved him very much.
Funeral services for James Emerson Coffey will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Rev. Johnathan Short officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, VA. Family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA.
