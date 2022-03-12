James Eldridge “Jim” Doran, 90, passed peacefully into the light of his heavenly Father March 10, 2022.
Jim was a husband, son, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather who loved his family.
Jim was born July 17, 1931, to Reverend James W. Doran and Cordie Barnes Doran in Sullivan County, Tenn. He spent his early years in their home with his sister and brothers before joining the Army.
Jim was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and fought in the Korean War where he was awarded the Bronze Star among other honors. He was a member of the Hammond Post #3 of the American Legion in Kingsport, Tenn.
When Jim returned home, he married the love of his life Louise Gwendolyn Pearson Doran in July 1952.
Jim and Gwen raised five children during the course of their 68-year marriage. They were rewarded with eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who brought them great joy in their latter years.
Jim was an entrepreneur in the Kingsport area. He was the owner/operator of several businesses over his lifetime: Doran Construction, Murry-Doran Construction and West Stone Texaco and Wrecker Sales. After retiring from those businesses, Jim went on to work at Blue Ridge Kensworth (World Wide Enterprises) and Penske Trucking.
At 75 he decided it was time to retire for good. His life after retirement gave him more time to pursue things he enjoyed, working around the home and flower gardens with Gwen. They were awarded Kingsport Beautification Awards several times. He was also able to play more golf, which he took up in his 60s. He enjoyed playing with friends and meeting new people while on the course. He especially enjoyed his 80s when he finally was able to shoot his age.
Jim and Gwen attended Ketron Memorial Methodist Church until their health declined.
Jim was preceded in death by his father James W. Doran; mother Cordie Barnes Doran; sister Stacy Blanton; brothers R.C., Fred, Oscar, and Kenneth; and infant siblings, William and Helen. He was also preceded by wife Louise Gwendolyn Pearson Doran, son Brian W. Doran, and son-in-law Barney Gibson
Jim was survived by his children Dennis (Beth), Tina Gibson, Alicia Doran, Nancy Doran, and daughter-in-law Susan Hayne Doran. He was also survived by his grandchildren Jamie Dove, Whitney Dunn, Robbie Young, Jimmy Gibson, Andrew Doran, Aaron Doran, Alexandra Doran and Evan Doran, as well as special nephews Gary Wayne Doran and Ronald Blanton and many other nieces and nephews.
Jim will be missed by all who carry his memory, but he has moved on to a brighter place to be reunited with his wife and family and friends who went before.
The Doran family will be receiving friends Monday, March 14, 2022 from 9 to 10:30 am; and a funeral service to follow at 10:30 am all at East Lawn Funeral Home; Burial to follow the service in East Lawn Memorial Park. Services will be conducted by: Caleb Frazier.
Pallbearers will be: Jamie Dove, Jimmy Gibson, Robbie Young, Andrew Doran, Aaron Doran, Evan Doran and Chris Dunn.
Special thanks to: Alicia Doran and Nancy Doran for their loving care for our parents and Visiting Angels.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Doran family.