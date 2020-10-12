BLOUNTVILLE, TN - James Elbert Ramey, 73, of Blountville, TN passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
He was born on August 30, 1947 in Mabe, Scott County, VA to the late Hobart and Pauline Ramey. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Jeraldine Ramey.
Left behind to cherish his memories are; his wife, Sharon Ramey, of the home; son, Tyler Ramey, of the home; daughter, Jamie Simpson and husband Cedric (Fred), Church Hill, TN; son, Joseph Ramey and wife Rita, Kingsport, TN; son Anthony Ramey, Kingsport, TN; daughter, Angela Ramey and boyfriend, Bobby; special granddaughter; Miracle Simpson, grandchildren, Sydney Ramey, Bailey Ramey, Shamen Jones, Patrick Jones and wife Kylie, Savannah Smith; great-grandson, Urijah Jones; sisters, Frances Jessee and husband, Elmer, Duffield, VA, and Van Hill and husband Frank, Duffield, VA; sisters and brothers by love; Brenda Ramey and husband Mike, Piney Flats, TN, Claudene Haney and husband, Roger, Church Hill, TN, Glenn Summey and wife Glenda, Church Hill, TN, Danny Summey and wife Brenda, Gate City, VA; Ronnie Summey, Duffield, VA, Mark Summey and wife Flora, Kingsport, TN; several nieces and nephews; and his special 4-legged friends, Lil-Bit, Tini, and the late Oreo; special long time neighbors and friends, Lois Fugate, Jerry “Jay” Hawk, and Peggy and Ralph Amyx
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Gate City Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Brickey Cemetery in Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home on Thursday by 12 noon to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to Suncrest Hospice nurses and to their special friend, Amy Laws.
