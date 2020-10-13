BLOUNTVILLE, TN - James Elbert Ramey, 73, of Blountville, TN passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Brickey Cemetery in Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home on Thursday by 12 noon to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to Suncrest Hospice nurses and to their special friend, Amy Laws.
