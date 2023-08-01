KINGSPORT - James Elbert Church, 89 of Kingsport, entered into eternal life with his Savior on Monday, July 31, 2023. After several months of declining health, James passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. James was born on March 17, 1934, in Watauga County, North Carolina. He was the oldest child and only son of Frank David Church and Grace Esther Cannon Church. At the age of 3, he moved from North Carolina to East Tennessee where he lived the rest of his life. He learned at a young age to work with his hands, and this allowed him to be successful as a machinist in the United States Army, at the Kingsport Foundry, and at Reynolds Metal Company. When he retired officially in 1993, he never stopped working, as creating and fixing things was his passion. There were very few things he could not repair, and he loved helping his family, friends, and church with any handyman jobs they needed.

He married the love of his life, Stella Mae Tipton on April 22, 1955. They were married for 63 years until she passed away in 2018. He was a member of Cedar View Independent Methodist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. We are grateful he has been reunited with his wife and they are both now with the Savior they served together for so many years.

