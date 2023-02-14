KINGSPORT - James Edward Lawson, 85, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Bristol Specialty Hospital in Bristol, TN, after a courageous eight-year battle with cancer. He was born in Rogersville, TN on September 21, 1937 to Eastman Miller Lawson and Alice Bloomer Lawson.
James is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Wolfe Lawson; two sons, Scott Lawson and Mark Lawson, both of Clearwater, FL; three grandchildren, Terryn Lawson, Katie Lawson Cole Downey; one great-grandchild, Brielle Hamilton, all from Largo, FL; and his beloved dog, Sam.
James was a proud Marine and retired from the United States Marine Corps in 1978 as a First Sergeant, after 22 years of service, including two tours in Vietnam.
James and his wife loved traveling in the US and went on several ocean cruises. His favorite hobby was genealogy and spent many years researching his family and many others. He was a member of the Hawkins County Genealogical and Historical Society. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and friend to those who loved him.
It was his wish to be cremated with no formal services. A private memorial service will be held at the home on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hawkins County Humane Society, 5180 Hwy. 11W, Rogersville, TN 37857.