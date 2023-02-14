KINGSPORT - James Edward Lawson, 85, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Bristol Specialty Hospital in Bristol, TN, after a courageous eight-year battle with cancer. He was born in Rogersville, TN on September 21, 1937 to Eastman Miller Lawson and Alice Bloomer Lawson.

James is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Wolfe Lawson; two sons, Scott Lawson and Mark Lawson, both of Clearwater, FL; three grandchildren, Terryn Lawson, Katie Lawson Cole Downey; one great-grandchild, Brielle Hamilton, all from Largo, FL; and his beloved dog, Sam.

