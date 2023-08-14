CHURCH HILL – James Edward “Jim” Simpson, 85, of Church Hill went home to be with the Lord on August 12, 2023, surrounded by his family at Holston Valley Medical Center. Besides his faith in God his family was the most important thing in his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mid and Emma Simpson; brothers, Joe, Herbert, and Willie Simpson; and his sisters, Berthie Crawford, Fannie Housewright, and Evelyn Templeton.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you