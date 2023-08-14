CHURCH HILL – James Edward “Jim” Simpson, 85, of Church Hill went home to be with the Lord on August 12, 2023, surrounded by his family at Holston Valley Medical Center. Besides his faith in God his family was the most important thing in his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mid and Emma Simpson; brothers, Joe, Herbert, and Willie Simpson; and his sisters, Berthie Crawford, Fannie Housewright, and Evelyn Templeton.
Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Etta Simpson; son, Dale Simpson; daughter, Gerena Good (Jeff); granddaughter, Brittany Simpson; grandson, Donavin Estep (Kayle); great grandchildren, Jayda Carter, Lilyana Carter, and Julian Carter; two sisters, Betty Manis, and Carrie Webster; as well as many precious nieces, and nephews.
Jim grew up in Hawkins County and was a lifelong resident. He retired from Quebecor after 40 years, and then went to work at Guardsmark for 10 years as a security guard and retired at 80 years old. He was a member at Oak Glen Baptist Church in Yuma, VA.
Jim’s family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and caregivers for their love and care during his stay at Holston Valley.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor David Gardner and Pastor Jon Rogers officiating. Music will be provided by the men of the Oak Glen Quartet. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 AM to go in procession.
Serving as pallbearers will be Donavin Estep, Jeff Good, Rodney McGee, Kyle Lee Housewright, Phillip Webster, and Phil Collier. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rodney Smith and Jerry Bewley.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations go to the Regional Cancer Center of Kingsport, and Shriners Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.