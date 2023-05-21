James Edward Collins (Edd) May 21, 2023 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James Edward Collins (Edd), 99 years old, died peacefully at Mountain Home VA Medical Center Wednesday, April 17, 2023, after several months of declining health.The family will receive friends on Monday, May 22. 2023, 12:00-1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.Military Honors conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 will follow at 2:00 pm at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. If anyone wishes to make a memorial contribution, please send donations in Edd’s memory to any local DAV chapter or a Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of James Edward Collins (Edd) and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Armed Forces Religion Medicine LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Ashley Nichole Copas James Edward Collins (Edd) Peggy Newlin Crawford Sharpe Phyllis Ann “Mamaw Biscuit” Davis Mildred Phipps Martin Ashley Nichole Copas Betty B. Edwards James Edward Collins (Edd) Jackie L. Hicks Imogene Scalf