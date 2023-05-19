James Edward Collins (Edd), 99 years old, died peacefully at Mountain Home VA Medical Center Wednesday, April 17, 2023, after several months of declining health.
Edd was born March 16, 1924, and was the fifth of ten children born to James Dee and Emily Dell Beavers Collins. He was born in Scott County Virginia but had resided in Kingsport since 1947.
Edd was preceded in death by his parents, his wife (Leta Mae Fletcher Collins), infant daughter (Deborah Karen Collins), and all nine brothers and sisters – Willie Collins, Bonnie Harris, Lucille Peters, Hughie Collins, Ralph Collins, Blanard Collins, Virginia Lambert, Goldie Horne, and Carl Gene Collins.
Edd is survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
Edd was a faithful member of DAV where he served in various capacities including Department Judge Advocate for 55 years. He was also a member of American Legion, Kingsport Shriners, Masonic Temple, and Paralyzed Veterans of America, and he was a Kentucky Colonial.
During his early years, Edd attended church in Dungannon at Collins Chapel which was built by his family.
Edd enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 and was assigned to the 183rd Field
Artillery Battalion, part of Patton’s 3rd army. He participated in the Normandy invasion, landing at Utah Beach on D-Day. After the liberation of Paris, Edd was part of the group who guarded Charles de Gaulle, the president of France. He then participated in campaigns in Germany, cracking the Siegfried Line, breaking into Belgium. During the Battle of the Bulge, Edd was severely wounded during the siege of Bastogne, eventually resulting in the amputation of his left leg. He spent more than 2 years at Walter Reed Army Hospital, recovering from the wounds he received during battle. Military honors include Purple Heart, the European-African-Middle Easter Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. He was also awarded the French Legion of Honor for his participation in the liberation of Paris, France.
After recovering at Walter Reed, Edd moved to Kingsport where he attended Whitney Business College, Steed College, and LaSalle University Correspondence School, and then went into business for himself.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Community Living Center at Mountain Home VAMC for the exemplary care given to Edd; they also extend gratitude and appreciation for the dedicated attention and care provided by his nieces and nephews, especially his caregiver for the last ten years, his niece, Teresa Diane Frates, and his nephew, Jack Collins.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 22. 2023, 12:00-1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
Military Honors conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 will follow at 2:00 pm at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
If anyone wishes to make a memorial contribution, please send donations in Edd’s memory to any local DAV chapter or a Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.