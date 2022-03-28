CHURCH HILL – James Edward Armstrong, Sr., 90, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
James was born in Washington County but lived most of his life in Hawkins County. He retired from Mason Dixon Tank Lines as a truck driver. James was always a humble and kind person who loved his family. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and grandfather who will be truly missed. He was an avid car enthusiast and was a member of Kingsport Antique and Rod Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Armstrong; parents, O.M. and Ebbie Reed Armstrong; siblings, Buddy Armstrong, Mack Armstrong, Rex Armstrong, Glen Armstrong, Joyce Brickey, and Peggy Broyles.
James is survived by his sons, James Edward Armstrong, Jr. (Petra) and Phil Armstrong (Susan); grandchildren, James Edward Armstrong III (Kristi), Steve Armstrong (Autumn), Nikki Armstrong, and Lucas Armstrong (Katie); siblings, JoAnn Amis, Grace Jeffers, Wayne Armstrong (Sherry) and Bob Armstrong (Carol); several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of extend family members.
A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Bays Mountain Golf Club, 450 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, TN 37642.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elm Springs United Methodist Church in his memory.
To leave an online message for the Armstrong family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve Armstrong family.