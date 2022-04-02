CHURCH HILL – James Edward Armstrong, Sr., 90, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Bays Mountain Golf Club, 450 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, TN 37642.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elm Springs United Methodist Church in his memory.
To leave an online message for the Armstrong family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve Armstrong family.