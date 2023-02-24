KINGSPORT - James Edgar Larkins, 77, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was a faithful Christian, having accepted the Lord Jesus Christ early on in his life. James served his country in the U.S. Navy. After leaving the Navy, he worked for Eastman until his retirement and then devoted his time to the service of God.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Neal E. Larkins and Marie Higgins Larkins; son, James Andrew Larkins; first wife, Carolyn Frazier Larkins; two brothers, Ruben and Randall Larkins; and mother-in-law, Emma Faye Carr.
Survivors include his loving wife of 12 years, Linda C. Maiden-Larkins; daughter, Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Larkins; step-children, Rachel Faye Maiden and Adam Draughn; grandson, Landen Warren Maiden Walker; sisters, Faye Johnson, Teresa Brummitt; brothers, Dennis Larkins, Junior Larkins and wife, Ivy; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Brother David Powers officiating. Graveside service will be conducted on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in Holston View Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Hammond Posts 3/265. Pallbearers will be family and church family.