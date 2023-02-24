KINGSPORT - James Edgar Larkins, 77, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was a faithful Christian, having accepted the Lord Jesus Christ early on in his life. James served his country in the U.S. Navy. After leaving the Navy, he worked for Eastman until his retirement and then devoted his time to the service of God.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Neal E. Larkins and Marie Higgins Larkins; son, James Andrew Larkins; first wife, Carolyn Frazier Larkins; two brothers, Ruben and Randall Larkins; and mother-in-law, Emma Faye Carr.

