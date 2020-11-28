KINGSPORT - James Edgar “ED” Hawkins 78, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Graveside services will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park with James Allen Hawkins, James Kevin Hawkins, Aaron Hawkins, Michael Hawkins, Craig Lindholm, and Drew Nelms serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Elizah McClellan, James Bentley Hawkins, Burle, Robert, and Maynard Ketron.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice especially Amanda and Angela for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers the family request that you support a needy family during the holidays through the Angel Tree.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
