KINGSPORT - James Edgar “ED” Hawkins 78, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was an avid car enthusiast and had built racecars from 1962 to 1982. Ed fielded a car for the first race ever held at Kingsport Speedway. He had a passion for building and restoring cars. Ed retired from the Kingsport Foundry as a Class A Machinist after 42 years of service. Ed was a loving husband, dad, papaw, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Carlos and Ocia Jerree Hawkins.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Hawkins; sons, James Allen Hawkins and wife Mayra, Elizah McClellan; daughter, Lisa Lindholm and husband Craig; grandchildren, Ashley Murphy, James Kevin Hawkins and wife Chaysen, and Kaley Mee; great-grandchildren, Skylar McClellan, James Bentley Hawkins, Jazzlyn Beatty, and Kensi Hawkins; brothers, Wayne, Michael, Dennis, and Aaron Hawkins; sister, Louise Harrison; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1pm to 2pm on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Ray Amos and Pastor Johnathan Bear officiating.
Graveside services will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park with James Allen Hawkins, James Kevin Hawkins, Aaron Hawkins, Michael Hawkins, Craig Lindholm, and Drew Nelms serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Elizah McClellan, James Bentley Hawkins, Burle, Robert, and Maynard Ketron.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice especially Amanda and Angela for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers the family request that you support a needy family during the holidays through the Angel Tree.
