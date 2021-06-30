James “Eddie” Wilder, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Eddie was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord with all of his heart and soul. He was a devoted husband, father and papaw and was loved by everyone who knew him. He served his country in the United States Air Force and had retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 39 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Wilder, Jr.; his mother, Verda Wilder and his daughter, Melissa “Missy” Wilder Brall.
Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Brenda Wilder; his daughter, Terina Craft & son-in-law Sandy Craft; his two grandsons, Preston Wade and Tanner Clark; his brothers, Doug Wilder (Shirley) of Jonesville, VA and Bill Wilder (Judy) of Keokee, VA; his sister, Joan Trollinger of Big Stone Gap, VA and several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Special thank you to each and every one who prayed for him and the family and for the visits and kind words.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Johnny Flanary and Bro. Matthew Clark officiating. Christy Schenck, Sandy Flanary and Billy Howard Lawson will be ministering in song.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 1:00pm in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, VA. Johnny Chandler, Sandy Craft, Eugene “Pinky” Smith, Jackie Christian, Joe Herron, Coleman Gentry, Larry Flanary and Emil Schenck will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southwest Virginia Regional Cancer Center, 671 Hwy 58 E., Norton, VA 24273, Robinette Chapel Church, c/o Wayne Wilson, 1727 Egan Road, Big Stone Gap, VA, and to First Apostolic Faith Church, 403 Callahan Ave., Appalachia, VA 24216.
