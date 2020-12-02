KINGSPORT - Eddie Trent, 73, of Kingsport, TN died at home of an apparent heart attack on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Eddie served for 30 years with the Kingsport City Police Department. He was also well known for his talent on the steel guitar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Elizabeth Trent, and sister, Jean Trent.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Becky Trent; daughters, Connie Cashion and husband, Richard, and Sarah VanHoy and husband, Zac; grandson, Troy Cashion; and several cousins.
A private family graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lynn Garden Baptist Church, Youth Activities, 301 May Ave. Kingsport, TN 37665.