KINGSPORT - James “Ed” Oaks, Sr. 74, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 7, 2022 at his home. He was a life-long resident of Kingsport and had retired from Slip-Not Belting Corporation. James was a founding member of New Covenant Free Pentecostal Church. He was a member of North Kingsport Volunteer Fire Department.
James was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Linda; his parents, Robert Oaks, Retha Oaks Poore; his stepfather, Howard Poore; two brothers, Billy Oaks, Sr., and Bobby Joe Oaks; and two sisters, Maddline Busick and Carrie A. Massengill. Left to cherish his memory are his son, James Oaks, Jr.; five grandchildren, Jon Boy, Isaiah, Micah, Jonah, and Jesse; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Amanda Wexler for the loving care that she had given to James.
Graveside services will be conducted Friday, March 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park, with Pastor Larry Bledsoe, officiating. Pallbearers will be Jon Oaks, Isaiah Oaks, Johnny Wexler, Matt Lawson, Doodle Oaks, and Donny Oaks. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Jim “Buck” Pride and Randy Lemons.
