Born on January 09, 1939. He fell asleep on Nov. 05, 2020 at the mighty age of 81 and is awaiting the promised resurrection.
He faithfully served as one of Jehovah's Witnesses for the last 58 years, sharing the good news of God's kingdom with everyone he made contact with. He retired early from the coal mines due to a motorcycle accident that left him paralyzed. He never allowed the accident to affect his life negatively. Everyone always walked away from him feeling encouraged. He enjoyed music especially older county music and watching classic westerns. He also loved horses and Nascar. He was a great man that will be missed beyond words and without measure.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard & Mary (Babb) Houseright and one sister, Kathleen Rhoton.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved bride of 58 years, Norma (Starnes) Houseright; daughters, Teresa Castle and Anita Hartsock; grandchildren, Jason Gillenwater (Brandy), Laycie Cunningham (Brandon), T.J. Hartsock, and Tyler Hartsock; great grandchildren, Hailey, Katie, Graycie, Grayson Michael, Khloe, Mali-Ann, and Audrey; his brothers and their wives; twin Berl Houseright (Nancy), Kelcie Houseright (Mary), Gerald Houseright (Linda); sister-in-law, Debra Hilton; several loved nieces and nephews.
There will be a private memorial service for the immediate family along with the brothers and sisters of his congregation.
Isaiah 35:4-6
Revelation 21: 3-4