ROGERSVILLE - James E. West, age 90, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kevin Wisecarver officiating. Burial will follow in Persia Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Persia Baptist Church, 141 Old Highway 66 South, Rogersville, TN 37857.
