GATE CITY, VA - James Edgar Smith, 95, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his residence.
Jim was born in Arkansas in 1926 and was the son of the late Sam L. and Centennial Smith.
He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving in WWII and was retired from Holston Defense.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Eva Jean (McDavid) Smith, daughter, Linda Jean Smith, and brothers, Jack Smith, Raymond Smith, and Sam Smith, Jr. preceded him in death.
James is survived by his daughter, Karen (Smith) McCrary and Carley Lester, son, Phil Smith and fiancée, Robin Chapman, grandchildren, Summer McCrary, and Marcus Smith, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A drop-in visitation will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday (1-4-2022) and up until 12:00 p.m., Wednesday (1-5-2022) at the Gate City Funeral Home.
Military graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Free officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA, assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
