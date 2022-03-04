BARTLETT, TN - James E. Sivert (Jim), age 96, passed away on Wednesday, March 2nd, in Bartlett, Tn.
He was born on May 21, 1925, in Gate City, Virginia. He attended Shoemaker High and completed his senior football season at Fork Union Military Academy, due to the cancellation of athletics during World War II. Jim led the team to Virginia State Football Championship and was honored with being the leading scorer throughout the State. His military experience included serving in the United States Navy during World War II and was stationed in Guam.
Following the war, he played college football for the University of Tennessee Volunteers. At the time of his death, he was the oldest living Vol Letterman who played under General Neyland. After graduation, Jim moved to Memphis to begin a teaching and coaching career at Memphis Tech High School for over 30 years. He formed lasting friendships with his players spanning over seventy years, which he cherished in maintaining up to his death.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents: Hubert and Dewey Sivert, brother: Howard Sivert, and mother of his children: Mary Depew Sivert. He is survived by his wife: Jacqueline J. Sivert of Bartlett, Son: Mike Sivert (Claudette) of Rogersville, Daughters: Carol Foshee (David) of Lakeland, TN, Sharon Ingram (Steve) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL., and Mary Elaine Clark (Freeman) of Navarre, FL. Sisters-in-law: Tommye Turner of Bartlett and Margaret Sivert of Kingsport. Stepchildren: Doug Whatley (Susan) of Nashville and Chuck Whatley (Karen) of Cabet, Arkansas and their families. Grandchildren include Jessica Ford (James), Brett Sivert (Casey), Rachel Tushek (Eric), Casey Lawson Sivert (Ashley), and Sally Foshee. Great Grandchildren: Hayden Ford, Lucy Ford, Wyatt Ford, Rylee Sivert, Kaden Sivert, Piper Tushek and Sadie Tushek. Special nieces, Patricia Sivert Cox and Brenda Sivert Scott.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted on Wednesday, March 9th, at Memphis Funeral Home, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN. Visitation will be from 10-11 with the service following. A Military burial will follow at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington, TN. Pallbearers include Brett Sivert, David Foshee, Hayden Ford, Bill Gregory, Charlie Roberson and Jerry Jordan. Honorary pallbearers are former Tech High Football Players. Special thanks to his dear friend and physician, Dr. Bob Kelley for his care and friendship throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105