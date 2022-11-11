WISE, VA - James E. Manicure, 89, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Norton Community Hospital.
James was born and raised in Banner, VA before becoming a lifelong resident of Wise, VA. He graduated from Coeburn High School and later received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Union College. He served as a LT Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps. After his service in the Marines, he went on to accomplish many career and community services. His many attributes include but not limited to: DE Teacher at Pound High School, Thompson & Litton, Lonesome Pine International Raceway, Coeburn Town Manager, VICC, Ringley Mancuso Coal Producer, Government Mined Reclamation Advisory Committee, Bennet and Edwards Century 21, NCH Founder and board member, VA/KY district fair board member, MECC board member, Kiwanis member, Shrine Club of VA, RAPHA Foundation Director, Gladeville Presbyterian Church deacon, elder, and a devoted member.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Hall Manicure; son-in-law, Brent Fleming; grandson-in-law, Trevor Smith; parents, Sam and Jeanette Roberts Manicure; brother, Eugene Manicure and wife Maggie; 4 sisters, Alice Manicur, Lucy Dean and husband Olin, Mary Gollie and husband Frank and Hazel Noonkester and husband J.B.
Surviving are two daughters, Jamie Fleming of Wise, VA, Kim McFall of Knoxville, TN; three grandchildren, Kayla Smith of Greenback, TN, Tyler McFall of Knoxville, TN, Gianna Fleming of Wise, VA; grand dog, Kobe; special friend, Carolyn Archer; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Jim Manicure will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Gladeville Presbyterian Church Ridgefield Road Wise, VA with Pastor Michael Weller and Rev. Will Gipe officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Sunday at the Church. Entombment with military honors will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Temple Hill Mausoleum, Castlewood, VA.
Family and friends will meet by 11:00 Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise to line up and go to the cemetery in procession.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gladeville Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1709 Wise, VA 24293.