WISE, VA - James E. Manicure, 89, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Norton Community Hospital.

James was born and raised in Banner, VA before becoming a lifelong resident of Wise, VA. He graduated from Coeburn High School and later received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Union College. He served as a LT Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps. After his service in the Marines, he went on to accomplish many career and community services. His many attributes include but not limited to: DE Teacher at Pound High School, Thompson & Litton, Lonesome Pine International Raceway, Coeburn Town Manager, VICC, Ringley Mancuso Coal Producer, Government Mined Reclamation Advisory Committee, Bennet and Edwards Century 21, NCH Founder and board member, VA/KY district fair board member, MECC board member, Kiwanis member, Shrine Club of VA, RAPHA Foundation Director, Gladeville Presbyterian Church deacon, elder, and a devoted member.

