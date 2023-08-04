It is with heavy hearts we announce the July 30, 2023, passing of James E. (Jim) Baker, 73, our husband, father, papaw, brother, uncle and friend. A graduate of Nickelsville VA High School, where he excelled in all sports. For most of his adult life, he was in outside sales. He was kind and had a heart of gold, helping anyone in need. He was a child of God and trusted in Jesus as his Savior. Jim loved the game of golf (going to The Masters several times) and everything cowboy. He enjoyed watching all sports, especially UT.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Aaron and Ruth Fugate Baker; grandparents, Robert and Minnie Fugate and Milton and Elizabeth Baker; brother, JM (Joe) Baker; brothers-in-law, Dale Roberts, David Atchley and Jerry Lawson; several aunts and uncles he was so fond of.

