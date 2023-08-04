It is with heavy hearts we announce the July 30, 2023, passing of James E. (Jim) Baker, 73, our husband, father, papaw, brother, uncle and friend. A graduate of Nickelsville VA High School, where he excelled in all sports. For most of his adult life, he was in outside sales. He was kind and had a heart of gold, helping anyone in need. He was a child of God and trusted in Jesus as his Savior. Jim loved the game of golf (going to The Masters several times) and everything cowboy. He enjoyed watching all sports, especially UT.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Aaron and Ruth Fugate Baker; grandparents, Robert and Minnie Fugate and Milton and Elizabeth Baker; brother, JM (Joe) Baker; brothers-in-law, Dale Roberts, David Atchley and Jerry Lawson; several aunts and uncles he was so fond of.
Jim is survived by his wife of 32 ½ years, Joy Carter Baker; son, Travis (Rhonda) Baker; daughter, Melissa (Ethan) Hamby; stepson, Greg (Lisa) Walters; stepdaughter, Kristi (Eddie) Loudermilk; grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Kelly (Cadin), Brooklyn, Addison, Lindsay (Kyle) and Beau; great-granddaughters, Scarlet and Natalie; sisters, Charlotte Atchley, Brenda (Susie) (Joe) Miller, Kathy (Mark) Duval, Anita Bates and Donna (Mike) Stallard; brother, Bobby Baker and sister-in-law, Patti Baker; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to send special thanks to the caring staff of Amedysis Hospice, especially his nurse, Michelle and The Waters of Bristol, TN for their kindness and compassion in his last five days.
Graveside service and inurnment will be held on August 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, 5930 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.