James E. Crigger Feb 7, 2023 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT CARMEL - James E. Crigger, 85, of Mount Carmel, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, February 3, 2023, at N.H.C., Kingsport.The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1020 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of James E. Crigger and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Job Market LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you