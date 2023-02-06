MOUNT CARMEL - James E. Crigger, 85, of Mount Carmel, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, February 3, 2023, at N.H.C., Kingsport.
He was born February 17, 1937, in Sullivan County, TN to the late Frank and Laura Kidwell Crigger.
James was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and brother who made family his main priority.
He was a committed Christian and often shared with others that the greatest achievement of his life was when he trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior.
James was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church where he was active in the Prison Ministry.
He was a 1955 graduate of Lynn View High School where he played football, basketball, baseball and ran track. James was inducted into the L.V.H.S. Hall of Fame after excelling in all four sports.
He earned his B.S. Degree from E.T.S.U. in 1964, where he was co-captain of the football team.
James retired from Holston Defense Corporation as a Safety Coordinator following thirty-three years of service.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his son, Tim Crigger; sister, Sylvia Clark; brother, Frank Crigger.
Those left to cherish James’ memory are his wife, Janet Crigger; children, Patty Davis (Gene), Russell Neumann, Jessica Cowan (Scott), Jennifer Neumann and Alayna Crigger, ten grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1020 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of James E. Crigger and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
